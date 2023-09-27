Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,102,000 after acquiring an additional 108,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.27.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $123.24 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $192.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.28. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

