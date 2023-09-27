Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dover by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,594,000 after buying an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dover by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,177,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,785,000 after buying an additional 274,713 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. Dover’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

