Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 164.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Universal Display by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $909,340.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Display stock opened at $152.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.85 and its 200 day moving average is $147.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $166.57.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

