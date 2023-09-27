Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 339.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Middleby by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Middleby by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 136.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $21,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Middleby from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

Middleby Trading Down 2.3 %

Middleby stock opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.54. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $162.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.32 per share, with a total value of $100,310.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $223,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,418.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.32 per share, with a total value of $100,310.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,202.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $732,650. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.