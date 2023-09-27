Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 6,020.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,666 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,540,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,002,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 499.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 96,426.9% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 89,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 89,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4,702.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 750,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after buying an additional 735,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,493.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

