Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Atlassian by 5.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $191.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.66. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $246.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $437,140.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 200,856 shares in the company, valued at $35,547,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $1,375,505.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $437,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 200,856 shares in the company, valued at $35,547,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,080 shares of company stock worth $66,110,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.81.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

