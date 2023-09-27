Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 302.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $70,298,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 409,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,079,000 after buying an additional 318,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $55,524,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $245.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $307.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.90.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total value of $230,378.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,497.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total value of $230,378.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,497.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

