Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in CDW by 16.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in CDW by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 36.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,748,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $200.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

