Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,367,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.36.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $213.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

