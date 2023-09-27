Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $250.61 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,291,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 271,086 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $250,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.57 and its 200 day moving average is $176.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

