Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Shares of BIO opened at $350.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

