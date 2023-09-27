Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 56.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 1.8% in the first quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Down 1.6 %

CELH stock opened at $167.53 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $206.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $9,986,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,062,955.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $9,986,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,062,955.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,214 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $754,853.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,943.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Celsius from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Celsius from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CELH

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.