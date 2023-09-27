Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HSBC by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 3.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at $261,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 38,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.77) to GBX 825 ($10.07) in a report on Monday, August 14th. CICC Research upgraded HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.52) to GBX 820 ($10.01) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.20.

HSBC Stock Down 1.1 %

HSBC stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

