Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.