Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $968,759.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,413.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $174,432.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,325.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $968,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,413.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,849 shares of company stock worth $4,317,425 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

ATR opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.18. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

