Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 398.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 123.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSA. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair raised MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $223,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $223,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $30,585.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at $604,765.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,922 shares of company stock worth $345,660 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $159.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.79. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $185.57. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.06 and a beta of 0.97.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.37. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 587.50%.

About MSA Safety

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.