Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

LEA stock opened at $132.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.34. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $1,916,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $416,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,134.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $1,916,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.45.

About Lear



Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

