Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.50 Million in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

HR opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -269.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

