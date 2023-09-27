Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.53 Million in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 757.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,368,000 after buying an additional 1,363,908 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,253,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,562,000 after acquiring an additional 880,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 829,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $33,905,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.