Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $1,138,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 96.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 94.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU stock opened at $380.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $383.75 and a 200-day moving average of $368.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.50 and a 12-month high of $406.94. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

