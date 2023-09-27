Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,933,000 after buying an additional 112,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Hexcel by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after buying an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.96. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

