Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,506,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,177,000 after acquiring an additional 122,241 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,118,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.28.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 50.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.