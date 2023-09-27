Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE EME opened at $208.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.62. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.85 and a fifty-two week high of $227.49.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.16%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $450,499.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,763,375.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,296 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

