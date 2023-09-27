Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,992 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 597.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 27.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Power Integrations by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Power Integrations by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

Power Integrations Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.73. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $182,860.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,071.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $81,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,665,513.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $182,860.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,071.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,956 shares of company stock worth $2,417,724 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

