Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,308 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 747.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 47.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Bruker Trading Down 2.4 %

BRKR stock opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.29. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,459,345.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,217,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

