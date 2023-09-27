Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,321 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 428.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Trex by 2,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after buying an additional 1,132,100 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at about $53,353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after buying an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Trex by 45.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,793,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,948,000 after buying an additional 877,113 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,763,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Trex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.94.

Trex Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Trex stock opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $76.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

