Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 54,666 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 6,020.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,666 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.