Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in KBR by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in KBR by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

