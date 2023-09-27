Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,500 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 2,262.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

