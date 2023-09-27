Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,500 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 2,262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

