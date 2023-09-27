Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 381.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 522.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at $71,203,111.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at $71,203,111.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785 over the last ninety days. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $340.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $346.59.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.16%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Further Reading

