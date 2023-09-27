Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 379.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Novanta by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,360,000 after acquiring an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,207,000 after acquiring an additional 75,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after acquiring an additional 29,814 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOVT stock opened at $139.42 on Wednesday. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.02 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.67 and a 200 day moving average of $162.50.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $229.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

