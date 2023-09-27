Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1,037.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

WH opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average of $70.80. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

