Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,439 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $248,250,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,245 shares in the company, valued at $60,618,561.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $849,700.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,831.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,245 shares in the company, valued at $60,618,561.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,434 shares of company stock worth $6,901,231 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.