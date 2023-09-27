Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,427 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of CDW by 2,757.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $200.24 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.41 and its 200 day moving average is $187.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

