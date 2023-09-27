Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,608 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $203.03 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.