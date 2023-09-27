Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 204 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 258,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 25,499 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 116.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 161.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock worth $326,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average is $70.96. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

