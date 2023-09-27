Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 204 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,525 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,128,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,508 shares of company stock worth $326,053 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.96. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

