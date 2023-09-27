Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 22,439 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,439 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,234,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.58.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,618,561.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,618,561.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $849,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,831.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,231 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

