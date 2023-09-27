Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,218 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $380.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $406.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

