Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,603 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.06.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,476 shares of company stock worth $31,321,443. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $229.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $252.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.04 and a 200-day moving average of $213.26. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.58, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

