Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,603 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2.5% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 3.8% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Workday by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,476 shares of company stock valued at $31,321,443. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $229.24 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $252.72. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of -477.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.04 and its 200 day moving average is $213.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

