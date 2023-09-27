Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $1.33 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in New York Times during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in New York Times during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 108.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYT stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $45.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.56 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $372,164.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $375,955.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $372,164.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,298. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NYT. Guggenheim upped their price target on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price target on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

