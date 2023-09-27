Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $1.45 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.2% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,027 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.8% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 683 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average of $133.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

