Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $1.49 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.9% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 69.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 115.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 28,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $137,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,443 shares of company stock worth $2,702,042 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

