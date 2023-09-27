Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,359,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,687,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 50.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,825,000 after buying an additional 760,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 562.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after buying an additional 830,522 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $208.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.62. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.85 and a fifty-two week high of $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $450,499.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,763,375.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,296 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

