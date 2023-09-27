Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Genuine Parts by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,100,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 656,655 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $142.85 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

