Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $3,950,000. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.26.

CRWD stock opened at $160.48 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $181.84. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of -391.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,583 shares of company stock valued at $52,502,692 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

