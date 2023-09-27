Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF Stock Performance
FLRT opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $47.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02.
Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF Profile
