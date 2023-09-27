Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Park National were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Park National during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Park National by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Park National by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Park National by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Park National by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Park National Stock Performance

Shares of PRK stock opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Park National Co. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $151.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.06). Park National had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

About Park National

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

